TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Creamery Association is committing $4 million to a COVID-19 relief plan for employees and the community.
The plan was announced Wednesday. Tillamook’s farmer-owners plan to focus most of the efforts in the rural Oregon communities where the company operates and where many employees work and live, specifically Tillamook and Morrow counties.
The main elements of the relief plan include:
- Expanding sick leave, offering premium pay for front-line manufacturing workers and maintaining full wages and benefits for all employees, even those who were working at the company’s temporarily closed Tillamook Creamery visitors center. The company is also creating a special resilience fund for team members experiencing substantial financial distress.
- Doubling paid volunteer hours for employees and establishing a new employee donation matching program, so employees can directly participate in relief efforts.
- Increasing the scale of direct-to-community product donations and expanding community enrichment funding to support nonprofits severely impacted by the pandemic, particularly those that serve the company’s three primary focus areas for giving: Food Security, Healthful Children and Agricultural Advocacy.
At the outset, donations will be made to several organizations that serve the community, including:
- $200,000 to the Oregon Food Bank, a longstanding partner, to address food insecurity statewide, including significant donations to the food banks in Tillamook and Morrow counties.
- $100,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation to support its relief efforts in communities across the state.
- $20,000 to Tillamook County Action Resource Enterprises, Inc. (CARE) to help with rental, energy and other emergency services for low- to middle-income families in Tillamook County who have been laid off or lost wages as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
- $15,000 to the Tillamook County Wellness program to help fund a new youth outdoor recreation coordinator.
- $10,000 to Tillamook Early Learning Center to help keep one of the few childcare facilities in Tillamook afloat and offer scholarships to families returning to care once they reopen.
- $5,000 to the Oregon State University Foundation to fund scholarships for students studying agriculture.
Another $500,000 will be earmarked to create or invest in programs that aid business revitalization efforts in Tillamook and Morrow counties, and support the small businesses there as the recover from the effects of the pandemic.
While the bulk of its relief efforts will be focused on hometown support, TCCA is also planning to support its retail, restaurant and foodservice partners nationwide, with financial and product donations.
More details about the plan are online at Tillamook.com/COVID.
The TCCA , founded in 1909, is currently made up of nearly 80 farming families, with Tillamook production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman that employ around 900 people statewide.
The Tillamook Creamery draws more than 1 million visitors each year.
