TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Tillamook County emergency crews and deputies responded to two separate rescue incidents along the Oregon Coast this past weekend.
The first incident happened on Saturday at about 8:42 a.m.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported that two surfers were in distress in the ocean at Cape Kiwanda. One surfer had been caught in a rip current and another, more experienced surfer went out to assist him, but also became stuck in the rip current.
Deputies, along with a water rescue teams from North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, a Coast Guard helicopter and a Coast Guard lifeboat, responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office said the strong current took the surfers around Cape Kiwanda to McPhillips Beach.
Rescue teams were able to recover the two surfers and their surfboards, and they were brought to shore where they were evaluated by emergency responders.
The surfers, both 27-year-old men from Portland, were wearing wetsuits which prevented them from becoming hypothermic, according to the sheriff's office.
The second incident happened on Sunday at around 10:16 a.m. near Highway 101 at milepost 41, the Neahkahnie Mountain Viewpoint area.
According to the sheriff's office, a man reported his 22-year-old girlfriend had slipped and fallen while taking pictures over the retaining wall. She had fallen about 100 feet down and landed in a tree, which prevented her from continuing into the ocean.
The sheriff's office said the woman was reported to be unconscious but breathing.
A high angle rescue team from Cannon Beach, along with a Life Flight helicopter, responded to the scene.
Just after 12 p.m., the woman was loaded into the helicopter and taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word on the woman's current condition.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
