Tillamook County School District moving forward with in-person learning plans

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two districts in Tillamook County have either pushed back the start of school or will begin the year with online distance learning.
This comes amid a surge of COVID-19, but the county’s biggest school district is moving forward with its plans for in-person learning.
The Tillamook County School District Superintendent says he’s confident in schools’ ability to keep students and staff safe and that the school board has been clear that in person instruction is a priority.
Students will return to the classroom for the first time this school year next Tuesday. They’ll be doing so in-person and wearing masks.
Superintendent Curt Shelley says more than 90% of the teachers in the district have been vaccinated. Shelley says students and families are depending on in-person instruction this year, and even with cases of COVID-19 surging in Tillamook County, that’s the direction the district is going to go.
“Our board believes that educating students in person is the best is at all possible. They believe that we did as good as we possible could for the last year and few months,” Shelley, said.
He says the district is making plans for comprehensive distance learning and is prepared to pivot quickly if it needs to. Shelley says that could happen is too many teachers or staff are sick with COVID-19 to keep the school running normally.
