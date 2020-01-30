TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – They’ve gone back to doing some things on paper on the Oregon coast, this after a ransomware attack on Tillamook County’s computer systems.
The attack began last Wednesday and since then, a third-party cyber security team has been working to figure out what is going on.
County services like the library, clerk’s office and other services are using workarounds to get certain things done.
“A lot of the things like the library, we are checking books out by paper the old-fashioned way,” said Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw.
He adds when their IT people noticed the attack, they were able to disconnect some computers and servers from the network and prevent further encryption.
“We were very lucky they didn’t hit all of the servers, all the backups and so it is not as bad as it could have been,” McCraw said.
Critical services within the county aren’t impacted. 911 service is on a different network. Fire service was also not impacted.
The county says earlier this week, they were able to get their phone system back online.
The county says they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the attack. They add they are also working with the FBI.
The FBI could not confirm or deny if they were involved in the investigation but says they are aware of a cybersecurity incident.
There is no timeline on when the county computers will be back up and running.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
