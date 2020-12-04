TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As cases of COVID-19 surge around the state, few school districts have been able to take advantage of the state's relaxed re-opening metrics.
A notable exception is the Tillamook School District, which plans to bring kindergarten through 6th grade back for in-person instruction on December 9.
"We've got temperature check kiosk machines. We've got nebulizer biocide fog machines for each school. We've measured our square footage. We feel comfortable with a hybrid model, half of our kiddos, every other day, we can do this comfortably," said Curt Shelley, Tillamook's Superintendent of Schools.
For Rich and Julie Brainerd, that means at least a partial respite from distance learning with their three school-age kids.
"We're together all day, every day. And I'm yelling at you to get this school work done and this brother is pestering you while you're trying to get this work done, and this sister is crying because she doesn't understand the math, but mom is in the middle of a Zoom meeting," said Julie Brainerd. "It feels like we're spread pretty thin."
Starting next week, Brainerd's children will be going back to school in-person two days a week, under the district's hybrid learning model.
Brainerd and her husband, who are both nurses, admit they're a little nervous about the potential health risks posed by in-person classes, but also said their kids are ready for a change of pace.
"We're excited to see these kids have the opportunity to be together, to socialize, and to have someone else to ask questions to," said Brainerd.
The district hopes to bring older students back to classrooms in mid-January, if cases of COVID-19 in the community remain low.
