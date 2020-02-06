Timber Unity group rallies in Salem to protest cap-and-trade bill

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As the Oregon Legislature debates how to tackle the state's climate pollution, one group is hoping lawmakers hear their calls to throw out a cap-and-trade bill.
Truck convoys with Timber Unity lined up across the state Thursday morning to make their way to the State Capitol.
Some drove more than a hundred miles to join up and head to Salem.
One convoy gathered at the North Plains scales on Highway 26. The group left at around 5:30 a.m. and headed east on Highway 26 to Interstate 405, then south on Interstate 5 to Salem.
The #TimberUnity truck convoy to the capital is on I-5 heading south to Salem for a rally this morning against SB 1530 a Cap and Trade bill. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/1Fatq6n92h— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 6, 2020
The gathering is to protest Senate Bill 1530 - the latest cap-and-trade plan to address climate and the environment.
"They need jobs, they need a place to work. They need a way to make a living," said Butch Dunlap, who drove to Salem from Myrtle Point. "Cap-and-trade is going to kill it. Cap-and-trade will put these people out of business."
"They cannot put everything on the backs of us. We employ more Oregonians than bigger industries. And so we're fighting," said Michelle Adame, who is a small business owner in Salem.
Another group - representing more than 250 farmers, ranchers, vineyard and forest land owners - came to the State Capitol in support of the bill.
"Timber Unity doesn't represent all of rural Oregon. Rural Oregon has many voices," said Megan Kemple with Oregon Climate and Agriculture Network.
"I represent so many of us who have seen and felt the effects of climate change first and worst," said farmer Mimi Casteel.
The group not only feels Oregon needs strong climate policy, but say there are protections in the bill and incentives to help farmers.
"This is a hand to our neighbors in agriculture and forestry who have not yet adopted climate-friendly agricultural practices but could adopt them with the help provided in this bill," Casteel told FOX 12.
The loudest rallying cry at the Capitol was to stop the bill in the State Legislature and let the people decide.
"I don't like the idea of imposing a tax without the people being able to vote for it," said one protester.
A similar caravan of logging trucks gathered last June in front of the Capitol to protest a similar cap-and-trade bill.
Democrats argued the bill was necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Republicans walked out of the Capitol in protest, saying the bill would hurt businesses and rural communities.
Lawmakers will once again hear a revised version of the bill during this Legislative session.
With climate change about 94-95% natural and not influenced by the actions of man this global warming is simply a scheme to take money from our pockets and feed it to the insiders and politically connected. Poor people and businesses will be hurt by this scheme. It's time for change in Oregon and to finally tear down the Democrat spider web started under the infamous governor.
Kate Brown does not care one iota about "greenhouse gas emissions" in the state of Oregon. If she did, then she apparently would believe the bubble she lives in, extends over the entire state. Hello? Kate? You do know that air, wind, climate, atmosphere doesn't recognize nor respect imaginary border lines..right? This is all about Kate, and expanding Kate's political brand. She knows it..and we know it. Instead of working on things that TRULY matter to Oregonians, that would bring real tangible results, like INFRASTRUCTURE..expanding freeway and bridge projects, this woman is all about her next political play, and that is to get to DC. That much is obvious to all of us. And she doesn't care how much that hurts the average working person in the State of Oregon. God Bless the Truckers, the republicans in Salem who are fighting this crazy woman.
We agree! Heaven help us if Kate gets to DC!
