GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – it's better late than never at Timberline where skiers are getting in a few final runs this season.
Timberline opened back up for the first time in weeks on Friday requiring skiers to book a reservation before hitting the slopes.
Skiers will notice skiers will also be required to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire, wear face masks indoors and whenever they are unable to maintain physical distancing outdoors.
Skiers are expected immediately report any flu-like symptoms or if they test positive for COVID-19 after leaving the facility.
Grab and go orders will be available at the restaurant and no indoor seating will be available.
While all the rules certainly mean a few extra obstacles for skiers and guests, people FOX 12 talked to on the mountain say it is well worth it.
"This is the right amount of people where you can still avoid everybody and still enjoy the mountain so, it's good!” Naomi Push, a camper, said.
Skiers are also reminded that reservations can only be made 24 hours in advance. For more information about reservations and other guidelines visit timberlinelodge.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.