Timberline Lodge season passes go on sale

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – After COVID-19 shutdowns closed down Timberline Lodge Ski and Snowboard area in the spring, season passholders were given the chance to buy a discounted pass this year.
That window has now closed so others can begin purchasing their season passes. Group Two season passes at Timberline are now on sale.
“Group one went well and group two rolled out today so there’s a two week window for anyone that wants to purchase a Timberline pass,” John Burton, of Timberline, said. “We’re watching the numbers but I think there’s going to be plenty of room for anyone who wants to get a pass to potentially get that pass.”
Burton said he expects passholders will have to reserve spots online during holiday peak times and busy weekends, but during the week he doesn’t think it will be necessary.
“People will be able to get on, log on, reserve tickets or a space for passholders, potentially up to two weeks in advance right now is what we’re testing,” he said. If you’re purchasing a single day pass, you’ll still do so online.
“Get your reservation ahead and then come up here with your QR code and we’ll scan that code at an outside ticket window and QR code confirmed, we give you a lift ticket and off you go,” Burton said.
This year skiers and snowboarders will see some upgrades.
“We are upgrading our Poochie Lift for the third time in Timberlines history to a high speed detachable quad,” Burton said. “So that’s not only going to provide enhanced experience for our customers but also going to move people around the mountain quicker so that’s better for a COVID scenario.”
There are also changes to promote social distancing and comply with COVID-19 health guidelines.
Despite the safety measures, Kristina Fenning said she likely won’t be skiing at a resort this year.
“Trying to hunker down especially because things seem to be ticking back up and it’s a good time to just stay in by the fire,” she said.
She said she just doesn’t want to risk it.
“A lot of other people are going to be wanting to do that too and doing things and not wanting to be near other people it’s just hard this year,” Fenning said.
Burton said he believes skiing and snowboarding are the perfect sports to get people safely outdoors especially in the middle of a pandemic.
“Skiing and snowboarding inherently promote social distancing you know you have long skis or a board and you have masks, gloves, goggles on already,” he said. “You’re already set up to go, fresh air, the wind is blowing so you’re already on your way to a safe and healthy environment by wanting to participate in winter on Mt. Hood.”
Burton said the average opening day at Timberline is Nov. 18, but so far an opening date has not yet been set for this year.
