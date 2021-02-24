Timberline Lodge to reopen Thursday before another winter blast

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – Timberline Lodge will reopen on Thursday after an ice storm knocked out electricity and forced the ski area to close for several days. This is happening as another winter storm is expected this weekend.
John Burton, with Timberline, said there was a massive power failure with the power line down over a mile and a half, so the ski area’s been closed since Monday.
FOX 12 Meteorologists say the snowpack on Mount Hood is at 114% of normal, and another two to four feet of fresh powder is expected over the next couple of days.
Burton says he doesn’t think this storm will bring any major challenges like the last one.
“It’s gonna be another good weekend of skiing. It’s not gonna be the bluebird day definitely some wind coming with it, but snow has not been the issue this year,” said Burton.
There are a couple of warnings for anyone heading to the mountain this weekend, like being prepared for winter driving and being aware of deep snow conditions. Burton says people should ski and ride with a friend to keep each other in sight and have a plan in case of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.