Timberline reopens after winter storm drops more than 3 feet of snow

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Timberline announced that it will be open for skiing and snowboarding Wednesday following a winter storm that brought unsafe conditions.

The ski resort area was first closed Monday due to "extremely heavy and unsafe snow conditions." The ski area closed again Tuesday due to the closure of Highway 26 following heavy snowfall.

Timberline reported the storm dropped over three feet of snow in a 72-hour period.

Mt. Hood Skibowl was also closed for night skiing on Tuesday. According to Skibowl's website, they are working to open for night skiing at 3 p.m. Wednesday but have not yet made a definitive call.

While Timberline and Highway 26 are back open Wednesday, drivers are being asked to use extra caution and take their time making their way up the mountain. Chains are required along Highway 26 due to packed snow. Traction tires are allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10,000 GVW and not towing.

For the latest road conditions, visit tripcheck.com.

