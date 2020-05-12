MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood will reopen this Friday to daytime visitors and overnight guests after suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort on Tuesday said it would move forward with a limited ski area reopening and modified hotel operations.
Before coming to Timberline, all skiers and riders will have to make a mandatory online reservation. Reservations cannot be made more than 24 hours in advance and are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, according to the ski area.
“This includes but is not limited to Timberline Pass Holders, Fusion Pass Holders, Subaru Pass Holders, pre-paid lift tickets, Cyber-Monday lift tickets, Black Friday lift tickets, etc.,” Timberline said in its news release.
Lift lines will be managed with six-feet social distancing and skiers and riders will be required to wear glasses or goggles, masks and gloves. For the initial opening, there will be no terrain parks.
Back country skiers won't have to make an advance reservation but will be required to stop at a mandatory check point before going out. Timberline on Tuesday provided the following guidelines for visitors:
- Only visit with members of your household
- Complete a COVID questionnaire provided online for skiers or at front desk for hotel guests
- Wear a cloth face masks at all times indoors and when unable to maintain physical distancing outdoors
- Comply with monitoring and enforcement of COVID prevention protocols throughout the resort, including current physical distancing requirement of 6’
- Continue to practice exceptional hygiene
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water
- Use hand sanitizer when you cannot wash your hands
- Report any confirmed COVID-19 exposure
- Immediately notify Timberline Management if you begin to experience flu-like symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 after leaving our facility
- Voice concerns, ask questions and seek clarification when necessary
- Any guest who does not strictly adhere to the guidelines will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including suspension of their day ticket, Season Pass, or issuance of a Notice of Exclusion / Trespass
Mt. Hood Meadows and Mt. Bachelor also suspended operations in March. They haven’t said when they might reopen. Read more information and updates on the Timberline website.
