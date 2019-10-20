MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on Mt. Hood for the first time this season Sunday as Timberline turned on two lifts for the day.
Pucci and Bruno’s lifts ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for one day of skiing and snowboarding.
For some, when the runs are open, you just got to go.
“I’m a ski racer so that’s kind of what I do. I come up here when it’s open and I train,” said Kiera Bartell.
Skier Amber Gribbins told FOX 12, “I literally logged in to Instagram and saw today at 8:30 so it was like, I just happened to have everything ready to go so it worked out pretty good.”
The conditions weren’t perfect.
“Really slick, a little icy,” said a snowboarder.
Bartell said, “It definitely, definitely got a lot wetter. This morning was a lot easier, skiing wise. This afternoon, it was kind of heavy and a little bit thick.”
However, they weren’t complaining.
“Overall, I’m happy to be up here in October,” Bartell said.
Gribbins said, “It was a great day, I’m just glad to be here.”
Timberline officials say they hope the elevation for the snow stays about where it’s at, but it doesn’t look like it. They say they might have another preview weekend, but that’s a little spotty.
They say right now, plan for sometime around Thanksgiving as the official start of the season.
