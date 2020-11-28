Timberline welcomes skiers, snowboarders after ending pandemic reservation policy

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Timberline Lodge and Ski Area is no longer requiring skiers and snowboarders to make reservations before going to the mountain.
John Burton, the communications and marketing director at Timberline, said the earlier people arrive, the better.
"So once the parking lot is at a safe capacity the Timberline Road will close, and a few cars will go down, and a few cars will come up. And that's what we've done every year, so it will be familiar to a lot of our longtime guests," Burton said.
The lifts are spinning and the slopes are busy at @timberlinelodge. We’ll explain how they’re continuing to adapt during the #COVID19 #Pandemic tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xHDPycXBxz— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 28, 2020
For snowboarders like Noah Heinz and his group, that isn't a problem.
"We left Salem at 4:30 a.m., so we got here. We were one of the first ones here, so we got any spot that we wanted," Heinz said.
Burton explained that capacity will now be managed by limiting the number of vehicles in the parking lot. On Saturday, Timberline Road was closed from about 8:00 a.m. until noon.
Julien Buist-Thuiller and Layla Thompson said they made it up with plenty of time.
"We left at seven so really early from Government Camp and didn't have any issues, but we did hear that the lot filled up really fast," he said.
This year's challenge isn't the snowpack, it's COVID-19, but riders said they feel confident in the safety measures in place.
"Coming out here is kind of a risk, but we're all masked up and trying to do the best we can," Thompson said.
Heinz said he feels safe at the resort.
"I feel very safe actually probably the safest, more safe here than anywhere else," Heinz said.
Buist-Thuiller also said things have been running smoothly.
"The people here at Timberline are pretty respectful of the guidelines, and most people are following what we're supposed to do, so it's good," he said.
The lodge said it would continue to make changes based on statewide restrictions and guidelines.
"I am really nervous that they'll shut it down again like they did last year," Heinz said. "But I really hope they don't. They seem like they've been doing well though, so I hope we can stay open and have a good season."
