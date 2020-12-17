PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Argentinian youth international defender Claudio Bravo has signed with the Portland Timbers.
The club acquired Bravo from Club Atlético Banfield and signed him to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money.
“Signing a player with Claudio Bravo’s skillset and ability is a tremendous positive for the club and our expectations for him as a Timbers player are extremely high,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “We look forward to integrating him into the group and once he is acclimated we are confident he will be a very effective and dominant left back in our league.”
From 2017 to 2020, 23-year-old Bravo tallied four assists in 56 appearances across all competitions for Banfield.
During the 2019-20 campaign, he logged one assist in 17 appearances during Liga Profesional de Fútbol play for Banfield, in addition to making two appearances in the Copa Argentina and one start in the 2020 Copa de la Superliga.
“Claudio is a young talent who has all the attributes for a great future,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “We are very excited to have him, and his skillset is a very good balance of offense and defense at his position.”
The club said Bravo will occupy an international slot on the roster.
