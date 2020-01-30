PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Polish forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda has signed with the Portland Timbers as a designated player.
The club acquired Niezgoda via transfer from Polish Ekstraklasa side Legia Warsaw.
“Jarek is an important addition to the club and we believe he has all the attributes to be successful in MLS,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “He has natural goal-scoring predatory instincts and the ability to score in many different ways. We look forward to getting him on the field.”
Niezgoda, 24, spent the last three seasons with Legia Warsaw, where he tallied 29 goals and six assists in 62 appearances.
During the 2017-18 season, Niezgoda helped Legia Warsaw claim the Polish Championship. He also scored in the Polish Cup final.
“We are pleased to add another quality attacker to the club. Jarek is a clever and dynamic forward who has shown to be a finisher,” said head coach Giovanni Savarese. “Not only are we getting a great player, but we are getting someone who will be a great fit for our locker room culture.“
The Timbers said Niezgoda will occupy an international spot on the roster.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
