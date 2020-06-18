PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Venezuelan defender Pablo Bonilla will join the Portland Timbers from its USL Championship affiliate T2.
The club says Bonilla will occupy an international roster slot pending renewal of his visa.
“We are excited to add Pablo to the first team roster from T2,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “He has settled in well and we believe he has the necessary qualities, personality and attributes to be very successful in this league.”
Bonilla joined T2 from Deportivo La Guaira Futbol Club in 2019. Prior to joining La Guaira, Bonilla made his professional debut as a 17-year-old with Portuguesa Futbol Club.
The club said in one USL Championship appearance with T2, Bonilla logged one assist in 90 minutes played against Phoenix Rising FC on March 7.
Bonilla also made two appearance for the Timbers in the 2020 Timbers Preseason Tournament, making a substitute appearance in a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Feb. 16 and starting against Minnesota United FC on Feb. 19.
“Pablo is a tenacious player with a hard-working mentality who is developing very well,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “He has great attributes and qualities that will make him a very strong right back.”
The announcement of Bonilla joining the Timbers come after the club declined to exercise a permanent transfer option for Paraguayan defender Jorge Moreira.
