PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Five Portland metro area schools will receive thousands of dollars of grant money for physical education this fall.
The Champion of Play program awards P.E. programs at local elementary schools with money for new equipment.
The program is put on by the Portland Timbers’ community initiative, Stand Together and Allstate.
Last year, the program awarded $2,500 to five schools. With an additional $10,000 from Allstate, the program will award more than $12,000 of equipment to 10 schools this year.
The additional five schools will be awarded funds during the spring cycle.
Gilbert Park Elementary School, Hall Elementary School, Harrison Park School, Lincoln Park Elementary School and Rigler Elementary School will receive grants during the 2018 fall cycle, according to a Timbers news release.
New equipment will be donated to each school included in the program. Stand Together and Allstate are also involved in the program.
For more information, go to Timbers.com.
