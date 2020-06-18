PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Paraguayan defender Jorge Moreira will return to Superliga Argetina side River Plate after his loan with the Portland Timbers ended.
Moreira was acquired on loan with a purchase option, but the club announced Thursday that it declined to exercise a permanent transfer option.
The club says it did explore extending the loan, as well as acquiring Moreira for a reduced fee.
“Jorge Moreira has been a fantastic, dynamic player for the Timbers and was a tremendous addition to the club,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “The intention was to work with River Plate to extend his loan during these uncertain times and while River Plate is not open to this at the moment, it remains our sincere hope to see Jorge back with the Timbers in the future.”
Moreira, who signed with the Timbers on Feb. 20, 2019, appeared in 32 games across all competitions, recording three goals and four assists during his time with Portland.
