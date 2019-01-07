PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers and Major League Soccer announced the 2019 schedule Monday, with the Timbers starting the season with 12 straight road games.
The long start to the season away from home is due to the expansion project at Providence Park.
Once complete, the $75 million expansion will add around 4,000 new seats to the east side of the stadium. There will also be new amenities and improvements throughout Providence Park.
The season starts for the Timbers on March 2 against the Colorado Rapids.
The Timbers will finally return home for a match against Los Angeles FC on June 1. The Timbers will finish out the season with 11 of its last 12 matches at Providence Park.
Highlights on the schedule include an MLS Cup rematch against Atlanta United FC at Providence Park on Aug. 18. Atlanta beat Portland 2-0 in the MLS Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in December.
The Timbers will host rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Aug. 10 and Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 23.
The Timbers open Cascadia Cup play on May 10 on the road against Vancouver and travel to square off against Sounders in a nationally televised match on July 21.
The Timbers are set to have more than a dozen matches featured on national television next season.
The Timbers play home matches on five different days of the week this season, including 13 weekend contests. In addition to five Sunday home games, the Timbers play host to seven Saturday and three Wednesday fixtures at Providence Park.
Information regarding single-game tickets will be available at a later date. Group tickets go on sale beginning Jan. 15.
For the full schedule, go to Timbers.com.
