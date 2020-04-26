PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From professional soccer life to stay-at-home dad life: FOX 12 caught up with longtime Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana as we all wait for competitive games to return.
“A little bit tough at the beginning. I would say the first two weeks were tough for them and for us because they were used to waking up, going to school, having their own routine and then you have them at home with all of this energy. They don’t know how to take out their energy,” Villafana said.
While some parents may now be wanting a little time away from their kids, Villafana says he’s actually enjoying this time with them.
“I see them more with my little one, my boy. He’s been really close to me during this time. He wants to be with me, he wants to play with me, he wants me to play with him and his toys. When we we’re doing our normal, regular life, I didn’t see that with him, so I think it’s nice we are spending a little more time with the kids,” he said.
When asked if they’re wondering when their dad is going to leave the house again, Villafana said, “Yeah, they ask if I am going to start playing again, they ask why did we stop? We explain to them, I might be back soon to start playing. They actually are excited because they miss it too. They miss going to the stadium and getting to hang out with the other kids, the sons of my other teammates.”
As many are missing competitive sports, he hopes there will be some type of season.
“It’s not just that we miss it. It’s the whole community, the whole country and even the whole world misses sports. I hope we can play at least part of a season because it’s tough to miss a whole year without playing. Tough for us as players and tough for the community that loves soccer. In Portland, you have soccer and basketball, so it’s a way that you can go every Sunday, go every weekend and cheer for your team and it’s a way that you can let out all of the stress that you have during the week,” said Villafana.
