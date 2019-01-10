PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Timbers announced Thursday morning that Liam Ridgewell, who signed with the team in 2014, is leaving after coming to a mutual agreement to part ways.
The team did not indicate what led up to Ridgewell’s departure.
In the announcement, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson called Ridgewell’s signing “one of the most important and influential” in the team’s history. Paulson said he thanks Ridgewell and will miss him.
Ridgewell made 97 appearances with the Timbers over five seasons. The 34-year-old English defender was part of the 2015 MLS Cub winning team and gained titles while with the Timbers: He was named MLS All-Star twice and Timbers Defender of the Year twice.
Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese called Ridgewell “a high-quality player and professional that played a critical role in our run to MLS Cup this past season,” and said it was a great pleasure to work with him.
On his departure, Ridgewell said in the Timbers announcement that he is “grateful to the fans” and everyone involved in his five seasons with the Timbers. He also said he’s very excited for what’s next for him but did not elaborate what that next chapter would be.
Ridgewell also posted a longer statement on his Instagram, which said in part that “Portland has been an amazing home to me and my family for the past 4 and a half years, but now is the time to move on.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.