Timbers face NYCFC for MLS Cup

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers are playing for their second MLS Cup championship Saturday against NYCFC at Providence Park. The match kicks off at 12 noon.

The Timbers last won the MLS Cup in 2015 on the road against Columbus Crew SC. They lost to Atlanta United FC in 2018.

Portland beat Real Salt Lake last Saturday in the Western Conference Finals 2-0 to advance to MLS Cup.

NYCFC is making its first appearance in MLS Cup.

The two teams did not meet in the 2021 regular season.

Follow FOX 12 and Nick Krupke on social media for live updates of MLS Cup.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you