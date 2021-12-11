Timbers face NYCFC for MLS Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers are playing for their second MLS Cup championship Saturday against NYCFC at Providence Park. The match kicks off at 12 noon.

The Timbers last won the MLS Cup in 2015 on the road against Columbus Crew SC. They lost to Atlanta United FC in 2018.

Portland beat Real Salt Lake last Saturday in the Western Conference Finals 2-0 to advance to MLS Cup.

NYCFC is making its first appearance in MLS Cup.

The two teams did not meet in the 2021 regular season.

