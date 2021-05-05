PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was the deepest run the Timbers have ever made in the CONCACAF Champions League, but PTFC’s chase for more ends in the quarterfinals.
Last week’s 1-1 draw at the death, a penalty kick in the 97th minute back in Portland, put the Timbers closer to that chance to qualify for the CCL semifinals. It rained, it poured, but it was the powerhouse from Liga MX, Club América, scoring to thunderstrike the visitors on Wednesday in the 2nd leg.
Club América went up a goal at half on a header in the 21st minute, just out of Jeff Attinella’s reach. In the 2nd half both sides traded penalty kicks. Attinella picked the right way to move, but the Mexican side slotted another one by to go up two goals in the aggregate scoring before PTFC lit up the scoreboard.
Another PK from the 35-year-old all-time goal scoring leader for Portland, El Maestro Diego Valeri, fired one to the top of the netting. At that point in the game things were tied when looking at the away goals tie breaker.
The seven-time Champions League winners proved too much in the end by scoring in the 71st minute. The Timbers ousted in the Champions League quarterfinals, 3-1 on the night, 4-2 overall.
The Timbers made club supporters proud of getting a taste of what this competition is all about.
"The Mexican teams are at a different level in their competition, they actually are going into the playoffs right now, we are starting our season so I think there is definitely a difference but I still believe we have to continue to compete," said Head Coach Gio Savarese.
“It’s not easy for us to manage the game. We had some moments of the game where we couldn't change our breathing and settle well into the game, they took advantage of it but it was an amazing experience to play at Azteca. Obviously, we were focused on the game and at the end we are not happy about the result," said Diego Valeri.
Sunday is a brunch date your mother will love. Timbers and Sounders will meet in front of fans for the first time in two seasons. A 15% capacity house is on tap for a 12:00 p.m. kick on national television. Same can be said for the Thorns and Gotham in Saturday morning’s NWSL Challenge Cup final.
