PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers fans boarded a special charter flight Friday morning that will take them to Atlanta where they will watch the team play in the MLS Cup final.
About 150 fans and players' families are headed across the country to Atlanta for Saturday's big matchup.
The charter flight was put together by Alaska Airlines, which is a top sponsor of the Timbers.
There was a sendoff party at the gate complete with a DJ, photo booth and Timbers-themed checkers.
.@TimbersFC fans heading to Atlanta for #MLSCup getting a special sendoff by @AlaskaAir this morning ahead of their 7:30am charter flight from @flypdx! #RCTID #Timbers #PDX pic.twitter.com/MANnhItG0Q— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 7, 2018
All of the fans on the flight are getting special Timbers gear.
Also on board, retired mascot Timber Jim and Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.
.@ThornsFC goalkeeper @ADizzle23 getting @TimbersFC fans amped up with a #PTFC chant ahead of the @AlaskaAir charter flight to Atlanta for #MLSCup. Franch is joining fans on the flight to the game! #Timbers #RCTID pic.twitter.com/BaU2x9bGol— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 7, 2018
FOX 12 spoke with fans to ask what this moment means to see their hometown team in the MLS Cup.
"There are the games we live for. The championship games. For a city like this and the fans we have, it means the world. To be able to perform and bring that home, especially when you're away, is pretty special," said Franch.
"I'm just excited to do this. Long-time fan, just got season tickets for next year for the stadium expansion," said a fan.
"It's huge, and I wouldn't miss it for the world. If I had to drive there, I'd go there, whatever I gotta do," said Timber Jim.
The pilots of the flights are Timbers season ticket holders and are going to the game. As the plane pushed back from the gate, the pilots were waving their green scarves out the cockpit windows.
Looks like there’s even @TimbersFC fans in the @AlaskaAir cockpit! They’re off to Atlanta! #MLSCup #PTFC #RCTID #Timbers @flypdx pic.twitter.com/lAKH9k0V4w— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 7, 2018
The Timbers play Atlanta United in the MLS Cup final on Saturday at 5 p.m. PST.
