PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Add the Timbers Army, twirling scarves and pouring rain - and you've got yourself an MLS Cup in Soccer City, USA.

Providence Park was packed to the brim with more than 25,000 fans, some who said they've been waiting for this game for what feels like a lifetime.

"I couldn't be any more excited, this is probably the best thing that could happen to Portland," one fan, Orlando Ordex, said.

"Growing up here in Portland, it's very special. This is an amazing day," Greg Bobbitt said.

+2 NYCFC beats the Timbers on penalty kicks to win MLS Cup PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – MLS Cup 2021 was full of drama at Providence Park on Saturday afternoon, but in the end it was a disappointing finish …

"Having this here means a lot. It's sort of bringing the city together," Toya Fick said.

One fan, Francisco Rairan, even flew in from Miami, Fla., to be here to cheer on the Timbers.

"I used to live here a long time ago,” Rairan said. “I've been following the Timbers and I have some friends here and that's why I came. I love the game. This is once in a lifetime to go to this tournament."

2 arrested for throwing can at NYCFC player during MLS Cup PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it made two arrests after a can hit a player from NYCFC during the MLS Cup on Saturday…

The Timbers put up a good fight but fell to NYCFC during penalties. Even after this loss though, fans are still proud of the way they played.

"Very sad but I feel like they fought hard so, lots of things to look forward to next season," 12-year-old Miles Brewer said.

"Well just a great effort as always by the wonderful Timbers,” Kathy Elliott said. “They gave it their all. Hate to see it decided by penalty, but that's what happened."

Luckily, Timbers fans don't have a long wait for the next season. It's set to kick off February 26.