PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have terminated the contract of midfielder Andy Polo following allegations this week of domestic abuse, the club said Thursday.

Polo, 27, of Peru, is suspended from Major League soccer while the investigation continues.

The league said Wednesday that Polo is "prohibited from engaging in all team activities" pending the outcome of the investigation. The Timbers also suspended Polo following the reports.

Genesis Alarcon alleged on Peruvian television that Polo, 27, was physically and emotionally abusive to both her and their children. She also claimed that Polo had stopped paying child support. The accusations were recounted in the newspaper La Republica.

According to a news release from the Timbers, the club was aware of a May 2021 "dispute" between Polo and his partner in Washington County in which Polo was cited for harassment. Polo was never charged with a crime.

"We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again," the Timbers said in the release.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.