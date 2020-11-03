PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Tuesday that forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury.
The club says MRI results revealed a torn ACL in Niezgoda's left knee. The injury was suffered in Sunday's 1-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Niezgoda will undergo surgery on Nov. 9. The club says a timetable for his return will be determined following the surgery.
Since joining the club this year, Niezgoda has tallied eight goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Timbers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.