PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many people sheltering-in-place have taken up new hobbies, and Jeremy Ebobisse of the Portland Timbers is no different.
FOX 12 FaceTimed with PTFC’s 23-year-old forward who’s sporting a new look.
“I mean, if I was walking into the locker room with this kind of hair, I know there would be more than a few people who would be zooming in to each individual hair, posting it on social media and making sure that I got a haircut the next time I walked in,” Ebobisse said.
When asked about how he’s staying mentally and physically sharp and sane during this time away from the pitch, Ebobisse said, “I have added on different cooking routines, which given my amateur status, will take me out of commission from four to five hours a day between the prep and the actual cooking and then cleaning up. I get to enjoy it for 15 minutes so that makes it all a day’s worth or work worth it I guess, right?”
Ebobisse added, “I fantasized about being a great chef and I used to tell myself, every offseason, ‘Mom, you are going to teach me how to cook’ but every time I would come home for the offseason I would be like, you know, ‘Not today, not today.’”
He also shared his go-to dishes.
“I like a good quiche. It’s pretty simple and it lasts me about four or five days so in a time when I don’t want to be going to the grocery store a lot, it is pretty efficient. I love a good Bolognese. I’ve learned I have some pretty comfortable with that recipe. I just recently added a Dutch oven, which I know is probably pretty basic for a lot of people, but to me, it felt like a big deal moving away from my Ikea pots,” Ebobisse said.
He says with him being stuck at home all day, he’s always thinking about eating.
“Not necessarily preparation, but I am like, ‘OK, I have been sitting here for an hour, is it time for my next meal yet?’ I will look in the pantry, I will be like, ‘Don’t snack, don’t snack, don’t snack.’ The first couple of weeks it was just snacking on repeat and I didn’t have a scale so I didn’t track my weight, but thankfully, I got a scale to make sure I was still at an appropriate weight, which I am,” Ebobisse said.
Many are hopeful to see him and the guys playing sometime this summer.
“I am holding on to hope too. We can’t make assumptions about what’s going to happen, and we can’t be overeager either, but whenever it happens, we’ll be ready,” said Ebobisse.
