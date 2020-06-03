PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One week after the NWSL, Major League Soccer has a path back to playing after a ratified collective bargaining agreement was reached between players and owners.
FOX 12 spoke with Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark about how the restart of the MLS season might look. Clark said he considered Wednesday to be the first day of training, now knowing there will be continuation and finality to the 2020 season.
“I truly believe the players were the most united we have ever been and it was kind of a historic enrollment from top of the bottom to the bottom, and the other part of that is the willingness of the owners to hear us out and get out of their shoes and walk a mile in our shoes and I am really grateful for that,” Clark said.
While the competition format and tournament setup are still to be announced, MLS teams are expected to arrive in Orlando in three weeks.
“The biggest issue for me was being away from our families for this time for that long,” Clark said. “With the amount of time shortened with continuing to shorten the amount of time there, it became more feasible. I can’t say that it is certainly something that I am happy about, leaving my wife, but I know we have a job to do and I am certainly happy to be back to playing soccer, and I know fans are excited to get soccer back on TV. They want to see their Timbers. We want to be out there.”
The safety protocol checklist is lengthy for players and staff as the league looks to return since shutting down after playing just two matches in March.
“I have been now kind of in a strange furlough mode perhaps with my thinking about soccer and training and now it’s really going to be ratcheted up,” Clark said. “I mean, I am a soccer player. I play goalkeeper. That’s what I do, that’s what I love to do, that’s essential to my being.”
While there will be no home games for anyone in 2020, and no fans in the stand at Disney World, guys like Clark know the PTFC support will be at their backs with a renewed energy to return to play.
“I am a competitor,” Clark said. “You can put me in a ping-pong match and I am not going to forget if I won or lost to you for years. There is not going to be any problem with the product on the field. We are going to want to win. There is going to be ways I am I going to be able to communicate better without fans. People will be able to hear me, so I am looking at it like, what are the advantages and let’s go with it that way. I am looking at it not in a negative but in a glass half-full to see how I can impact the game more with my communication because everyone can hear me.”
The 2020 restart of the MLS season will be in the House of Mouse alongside the NBA. That NWSL tournament in Utah kicks off later this month.
