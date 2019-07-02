PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Giovanni Savarese and his assistant coaching staff will be staying with the Portland Timbers a little longer after signing to multiyear contract extensions, the club announced Tuesday.
Savarese, along with his assistant coaching staff of Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph, Guillermo “Memo” Valencia and Shannon Murray, led the club to its second MLS appearance and matched its best regular-season win total in 2018.
“When Gio took the Timbers job last year he was on a short initial contract,” said Merritt Paulson, owner of the Timbers. “This extension is a well-deserved reward for Gio’s faith in his own coaching ability and, more so, an acknowledgement of the fact Gavin Wilkinson and I are delighted with Gio and his entire staff, both on and off the field. We expect Gio to be our on-field leader for years to come. The current Timbers club culture has never been better and Gio is a top-quality coach and an even better person. We are lucky to have Gio and his staff here in Portland.”
Savarese was appointed head coach in Dec. 2017. Llamosa, Joseph, Valencia and Murray all joined the Timbers first-team coaching staff in 2018.
Savarese tied for the third-most wins by a first-year head coach in MLS history with 15 wins during the regular season.
“I am extremely honored and proud to have the opportunity to continue to be a part of the Portland Timbers family, a club that shares my enthusiasm and passion for the game. I thank Merritt, Gavin and the entire Timbers organization for the trust and support given to me from the first day that I arrived,” said Savarese. “I am delighted to continue to work with our entire technical staff and players for years to come. Our work is that of a collective group from top to bottom, and together we will continue to constantly give everything we have to the success of this club for our city and for our fans, who are so deserving.”
The Timbers finished fifth in the Western Conference after posting a regular-season record of 15-10-9 in 2018, with the club’s 15 wins in 2018 ranking tied for the most regular-season wins (2015, 2017) in the club’s MLS history.
