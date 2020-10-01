PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers' home match against the Colorado Rapids, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Major League Soccer made the announcement Thursday after two additional Colorado Rapids players and one more staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
MLS cited the “health and safety of all players and staff” in making the decision.
The match has been rescheduled for Nov. 4.
After receiving the first positive test results on Sept. 24, the Rapids closed its training facility and have not practiced since then, according to a statement on the teams website.
All players and staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have entered self-isolation, while players and staff who tested negative have been in self-quarantine.
The Timbers will next travel to play the LA Galaxy on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.