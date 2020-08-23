PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While it’s match day for the Timbers, it was a workday for volunteers at the kickoff of the ninth season of stand together week PTFC’s community initiative supports dozens of non-profit projects around Soccer City.
The chainsaw celebration was at the first inclusive park in Portland Harper’s Playground.
“We want to show this city that we love this city. We want to show that we are here. I know the players, they want to be here as well, but they have to think safety first and they have to think about their careers right now and making sure they keep everybody on the field safe too.”
Harper’s Playground was the vision of Cody Goldberg now more than a decade ago when his then 5-year-old daughter, Harper, got her wheelchair stuck in bark chips at the park.
“When we got Harper’s diagnosis that she would never walk or talk in her lifetime, I became committed to finding a way to change the world so it would be more opening and more welcoming to kids like her,” Cody Goldberg of Harper’s Playground. “So, the vision even since before we thought or Harper’s Playground was always much bigger than just one park, it was actually to make the world more inclusive, so we are right on schedule.”
Arbor Lodge is the first of three Harper’s Playground projects in Portland that encourages community connection thanks in part to that partnership with the Timbers years ago.
“It’s actual real help that they have provided to us but especially also the awareness. The Timbers are such an integral part of the city and the fact that they blessed us since the beginning means that people actually knew about us. It adds a lot of credibility for what we are trying to do,” Goldberg said.
Changing the way playgrounds have been built in the Rose City and beyond.
“We also have parks going up all over the country and even we have one opening in Tokyo later this October,” he said.
Jack Jewsbury was captain of the cleanup crew.
“This is a special week for our organization and obviously it’s had to be changed a little bit and reimagined some different ways that quite a few of these events, not as many people out at them, due to social distancing and everything but it’s still an exciting week and I just love coming out here to Harper’s Playground, it’s a special place,” Jewsbury said.
