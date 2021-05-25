PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After suffering an injury in Saturday's game against LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo will need to undergo surgery.

The club announced Tuesday that Polo will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a left ruptured quadriceps muscle and a torn meniscus. He will be out for the remainder of the 2021 MLS regular season.

Polo's injury occurred during a dangerous red-card tackle by the Galaxy's Derrick Williams in the first half of the match. The Timbers went on to win 3-0.

Earlier this month, Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella underwent season-ending surgery on his hip.