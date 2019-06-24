PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara has been named to the MLS All-Star roster for the first time.
The Timbers announced Monday that Chara was selected for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.
Chara is among 26 MLS players picked to compete against La Liga side Atlético de Madrid at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on July 31.
In his ninth season with the Timbers, Chara is Portland’s all-time leader in MLS regular-season appearances, games started and minutes played across all eras.
2019 MLS All-Star Roster:
Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United FC), Leandro González Pírez (Atlanta United FC), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United FC), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles FC), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez (Atlanta United FC), Maxi Moralez (New York City FC), Nani (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles FC)
Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United FC), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
