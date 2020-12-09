PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been honored as one of the brightest stars in Major League Soccer history, the club announced on Wednesday.
Valeri, along with 24 other soccer players, was named to the MLS's "The 25 Greatest."
8 years of greatness lands the @TimbersFC Great No. 8 @DiegoDv8 on the @MLS all-time Top 25 list #RCTID pic.twitter.com/xEsmNkFMJe— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 9, 2020
The 34-year-old joined the Timbers in 2013. Since then, he is the teams' regular-season leader in goals scored (84), assists (88) and points (256), and ranks second in team history in games played (233) and starts (220) during their MLS era.
The club said Valeri is one of four players in MLS history that rank in the top 15 all-time in both goals and assists during regular-season play.
With the Timbers, Valeri has received the following honors:
- Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2017
- MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2013
- MLS Best XI recognitions in 2013, 2014, 2017
- Timbers Players’ Player of the Year in 2014, 2017
- Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017
Valeri has also earned the team’s Golden Boot in five different campaigns (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020).
Major League Soccer nominated 137 of the most decorated and impactful players in league history for this honor. The nomination committee looked for players who accomplished one or more of the following as an MLS player:
- Received multiple league-wide individual honors such as: Best XI, Most Valuable Player, Golden Boot, Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Star selections
- Won major team trophies such as: MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, U.S. Open Cup, international club competitions
- Made extraordinary off-field contributions or impact
- Ranked among the all-time leaders in key statistical areas
The full list of "The 25 Greatest" present by AT&T is as follows:
- Jeff Agoos
- Kyle Beckerman
- David Beckham
- Carlos Bocanegra
- Dwayne De Rosario
- Clint Dempsey
- Landon Donovan
- Marco Etcheverry
- Robin Fraser
- Sebastian Giovinco
- Kevin Hartman
- Cobi Jones
- Robbie Keane
- Chad Marshall
- Josef Martinez
- Tony Meola
- Jaime Moreno
- Eddie Pope
- Preki
- Steve Ralston
- Nick Rimando
- Carlos Valderrama
- Diego Valeri
- Chris Wondolowski
- Bradley Wright-Phillips
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.