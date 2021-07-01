PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Midfielder Eryk Williamson will join the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, the Portland Timbers announced Thursday.
The club says Williamson will report to Kansas City on July 5 for training camp with the team. USMNT will kick off their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign on July 11 against the Prelim Winner 7.
Playing in Group B, the six-time Gold Cup champions will face Martinique on July 15, and round out the group stage against Canada on July 18. The top two teams from Group B will advance to the quarterfinals, held in Arlington, Texas on July 25.
Williamson, 23, has made 10 appearances for the Timbers this season. He has tallied one goal and two assists. During the 2020 MLS regular season, Williamson scored three goals and tallied five assists in a career-high 21 appearances for Portland.
