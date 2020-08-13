PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco has been named the MLS is Back Player of the Tournament, Major League Soccer announced Thursday.
Blanco tallied three goals and tied for a tournament-leading five assists in helping the Timbers claim the MLS is Back Tournament title.
“I feel very happy about this achievement, but what makes me happier is that we were able to win the title,” said Blanco. “Everyone who knows me knows that I leave my heart in every match and that for me the team’s achievements overcome the individual ones. I receive this award at a very important moment in my career.”
The MLS is Back Player of the Tournament presented by adidas award was voted on by media and fans. Blanco won with just over 40 percent of the combined votes.
Below is a breakdown of the voting results:
Player of the Tournament Media% Fan% Final%
Sebastián Blanco (POR) 49.61% 14.64% 40.86%
Nani (ORL) 33.86% 49.61% 37.54%
Diego Rossi (LAFC) 11.81% 30.16% 16.40%
Andre Blake (PHI) 3.15% 6.61% 4.01%
Blanco joined the Timbers as a designated player before the start of the 2017 season. Since joining the club, Blanco has totaled 25 goals and 33 assists in regular-season play, reaching double-digits with 11 assists in each of the past two seasons.
Since the start of the 2017 MLS campaign, Blanco ranks second amongst all players in the league in chances created from open play (198), sixth in assists (33), sixth in dribbles attempted (342), tied for 15th in games played (99) and tied for 22nd in goals scored (25) during regular-season play.
The Timbers will continue regular-season play against Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC at Providence Park on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
