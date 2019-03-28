PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers Thursday said the club will partner with Dutch Bros Coffee as the exclusive coffee, cold brew, and energy drink of the Timbers and Portland Thorns FC.
As part of the partnership, Dutch Bros will hold exclusive logo rights on all Timbers training apparel to be worn during training sessions and pregame as the official training jersey partner of the club, a team spokesperson says. The new training apparel will be displayed for the first time Sunday when the Timbers take the field for a road match against the LA Galaxy.
As part of their partnership, The Timbers and Dutch Bros will collaborate on a number of community outreach activities, including a soccer clinic in Grants Pass, the official headquarters of Dutch Bros.
They will also design a custom Timbers training top. All proceeds from the top will be donated to support a nonprofit community initiative, according to the team spokesperson.
