PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six weeks after playing for the MLS Cup, the Portland Timbers are back on the grind for the 2019 campaign.
Players and coaches at the first day of training camp Tuesday said they are ready to get to work.
“It’s not every job you get a month off, so we are happy about it, and I think everyone enjoyed their off-season, but we are ready to work,” Jeff Attinella said.
Season nine in MLS for the Portland Timbers brings another revision to the playoff format.
Major League Soccer is shortening its season by a month, going to single-elimination playoffs and scheduling the 2019 MLS Cup final for Nov. 10. Also gone are the two-legged aggregate series–it’s win or go home, awarding home field advantage to the club with the best record.
“This time, now, is important for us to build from what we did last year but also don’t stay stuck in thinking that what we did last season is going to carry us,” Gio Savarese said. “We have to reinvent ourselves, we have to continue to evolve.”
While Portland’s roster is much like the one we last saw in Atlanta at the MLS Cup, some key departures include Liam Ridgewell, Samuel Armenteros and Alvas Powell. The club is still on the hunt for a right back and a star attacker.
“We have targeted young forwards,” Gavin Wilkinson said. “We have pursued several right back and we are being extremely selective on the type of player we want and the profile of the player.”
“If we have to wait to find the right players, then we have to wait,” Savarese said. “I would rather wait to find the right guy or guys than just rush and bring someone what might not be the right fit, so I always feel that nature will take its course.”
The Timbers will train this week in the rain before moving preseason operations to Costa Rica for two weeks, then two weeks in Tucson before returning to soccer city as they’ll prepare for game week.
The first of 12 straight matches on the road will be March 2 in Colorado. Newly renovated Providence park will open June 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
