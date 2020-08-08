ORLANDO, FL (KPTV) – While the Timbers are playing in Tuesday night’s MLS is Back Tournament championship, the matches will continue to go on for the league.
The protective bubble has been a success in MLS but what makes the league think it will continue to remain virus-free when returning to travel around?
Commissioner Don Garber will cross that bridge if and when they get there.
“The alternative is to make the decision to not go forward and operate out of fear as opposed to operating out of strength and out of confidence," Garber said.
The Timbers will follow up their impressive MLS is back tourney run for drive towards MLS Cup in November, re-starting matches at home and on the road with a Cascadia clash against Seattle, without fans at Providence Park on August 23 to kick off three matches in a week part of Major League Soccer’s plans for a six-match first phase in their first game back since suspending regular season play on March 12.
“We are aware of those challenges we are prepared for it. We are understanding that it’s not going to be easy. We know that there might be issues that are going to disrupt us and may even force us to postpone games. We are aware of the need to be flexible. We are aware that we are entering a new normal for our industry and that new normal is going to require us not just now but going forward for quite some time,” Garber said.
He says every player and staff member will be tested the day before each match and clubs will arrive and depart for games within the same day on chartered buses and flight. As far as supporters in the stands, from limited to none, that will be based on state to state health guidelines.
“We believe it’s important to get back to doing what we were successfully able to do in Orlando. That is get our players on the field and start to engage with our fans,” he said. “If it doesn’t work then we don’t for forward, but I don’t think life can stop as we start.”
Three of the Timbers’ six matches in Phase One will be on our air as Countdown to Kickoff will return on Fox 12 Plus, beginning on August 26.
As far as the task at hand, Tuesday’s tournament final in Orlando against Orlando City kicks off at 5:30 on ESPN with the winner grabbing a slot in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021.
