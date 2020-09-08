PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sebastián Blanco of the Portland Timbers will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL in his right knee, the club announced on Tuesday after receiving MRI results.
Blanco, a midfielder, suffered the injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Seattle and will undergo surgery on Sept. 14, according to team officials, with a timetable for his return to be determined following the procedure.
On Sunday, the Timbers lost Blanco to the injury in the second minute. Blanco’s right leg buckled in a dual with João Paulo and immediately collapsed to the turf in severe discomfort. He was down for several minutes and eventually helped off the field and back to the Portland locker room.
Blanco returned to the field at halftime on crutches and with a large brace on his knee and watched the second half from the sidelines.
Since joining the club in 2017, Blanco as tallied 33 goals and 39 assists in 121 appearances and 115 starts, according to team officials. In nine regular-season matches for Portland, Blanco has recorded two goals and five assists, with his five assists rank tied for third-most in MLS this season.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.