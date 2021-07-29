PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Colombian midfielder Santiago Moreno has signed with the Portland Timbers through the 2025 season, the club announced Thursday.
Moreno, 21, joins the club from América de Cali of the Categoría Primera A, the top flight in Colombia. He will occupy an international and a U22 Initiative Slot. The club says it acquired the priority to Moreno from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money.
"Santiago is a talented young player, who has already showcased his qualities at the club level and in Copa Libertadores," said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. "He is a player that we believe can provide an impact in multiple positions in the attack. We are excited to continue supporting his development, and see him becoming an important contributor to the club."
The Cali, Colombia native made his professional debut in Categoría Primera A in Aug. 2019 at the age of 18 and played three seasons for América de Cali. In 2021, Moreno made 26 appearances across all competitions for América de Cali, featuring in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores tournaments.
The club says Moreno will be added to the Timbers' roster, pending a physical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
