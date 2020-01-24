PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a University of Washington alum as a Homegrown Player for the 2020 season.
Midfielder Blake Bodily, 22, is the third player from the Timbers Academy program to sign a Homegrown Player contract with the club.
Bodily played three collegiate seasons with the Huskies, where he tallied 17 goals and 18 assists in 56 games played.
During his junior campaign in 2019, Bodily was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and earned United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American honors. He also helped the Huskies clinch the 2019 Pac-12 Championship.
Bodily, who is a Tigard High School graduate, played three years for T2 while with the Timbers Academy.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.