Timbers starting goalie Steve Clark talks home quarantine, living history

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Earlier tonight, you may have caught our latest Portland Timbers match from the archives. It was a classic: PTFC's MLS Cup victory in 2015 against Columbus.
Current Portland goalie Steve Clark was on the other side with the Crew that that day. FOX 12 had a FaceTime chat with the history major from Mason, Michigan.
“There is part of me that, you’ve never had a moment in your career to rest so there is a little bit of that. Obviously balancing that with the seriousness of the issue going on in the country,” said Clark.
Now, he doesn’t have to set an alarm clock if he doesn’t want to.
“Yeah, my sleep score on my Whoop, my fitness tracker, is really good, I can promise you that. I posted a recovery score on my [Instagram] Story the other day and my buddy messaged me, ‘What a slumber.’ Ten-and-a-half hours. I think most of my friends with children are messaging me bad things,” Clark said.
Two games into his second full season with the club, Clark and his wife celebrated their seven-year anniversary this past week in the comforts of home quarantine.
“Yeah, that’s right. I saved a little money on the restaurant bill, but the Timbers are providing great meals. Thank you to our chefs. But yeah, the best we got was a home-cooked meal and a glass of wine,” Clark said. “I am very grateful to the Timbers organization for being the resource that they are as far as medical, calling, checking in, food. Anything that we need, they are really there. I say that as a new member of this team and kind of a new family member. It’s not always like that, so I am grateful to the Timbers for sure.”
When asked how he’s offering support to some of his teammates who are isolated in their apartments and far from their home and family, Clark said, “That is tough. Isolation is very difficult. I have been though it as foreign player, never some kind of lockdown. The majority, it’s checking in with the guys via texts and group chats, saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ Then the guys I am closest to, it’s a FaceTime here and there.”
Clark is a history major and we are living history.
When asked how he’s processing what the country is going through, Clark said, “Now, it is kind of coming to the realization two weeks in, you are going to be talking to your kids and grandkids. What was that like? ‘The country shut down’. This is a once in a hundred-year event, from the 1918 Spanish flu, right? Hopefully, it doesn’t get to that proportion at all but as far as a pandemic, there is that sense of we are living through an unprecedented time. I think everyone is holding out the hope that we get it back as fast as possible, but you can’t help but think, what if things go worse? For me, that is why I have meditation. I do a lot of time sitting and that gives me a nice outlet.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
