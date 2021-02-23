PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC players will have a new logo on their jersey sleeves this year.
On Tuesday, the clubs announced a multi-year strategic partnership with TikTok, a social media platform used to create a variety of short-form videos. The partnership will include sponsorship, media, promotional, community initiatives and content assets across both teams.
The TikTok logo will appear on the right sleeve of the Timbers and Thorns FC kits worn in-game and on authentic jerseys and other retail merchandise, officials say.
"TikTok is one of the world’s leading content and entertainment platforms and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a dynamic global brand," said Mike Golub, Timbers and Thorns FC president of business. "The partnership is groundbreaking to have equal TikTok representation on both Timbers and Thorns jersey sleeves, and it will give us a unique ability to create and distribute content in collaboration with TikTok. We are very proud that TikTok chose our clubs as two of their first team sponsorship deals in the US."
Each team will have an TikTok official account. Officials say content will be produce weekly, including highlights, behind-the-scenes, in-match, player and fan reactions.
"We are delighted to partner with two world-class soccer teams that are leaders in their communities both on and off the field. We strongly feel that gender equity in sports is crucial to changing perceptions and progressing for the better as a society," said Harish Sarma, Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Americas and Oceania, TikTok. "The Portland Timbers and Thorns share this belief, and we are proud that our first soccer team partnership in the US places an equal emphasis on female athletes."
Stand Together and TikTok have collaborated to launch a "TikTok For Good" campaign. A portion of the proceeds from jersey sales will go to a local non-profit, officials announced.
The clubs will also release four scarves throughout the year to celebrate the campaign. Each scarf will have a local beneficiary, and a portion of the sale of the scarf will be donated to the non-profit.
Officials say the first scarf will benefit the Urban League of Portland.
The Timbers also unveiled their 2021 primary jersey on Tuesday.
The clubs new primary jersey design is an update of the "inaugural MLS primary kit in 2011, and an evolution of the 2019 striped jersey that used a darker green in the hoop accents," according to officials.
Alaska Airlines enters its 11th consecutive year as the club’s jersey partner since its inaugural 2011 MLS season.
'Timbers, Thorns FC announce partnership with TikTok; logo to appear on jersey sleeves' Are they that desperate for sponsors? TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
