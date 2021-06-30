PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC announced Wednesday that all matches will move to full capacity without proof of vaccination on July 11.
“We have all been waiting for this day for what seems like an eternity and are beyond grateful it has arrived,” said owner and CEO Merritt Paulson. “I am also very grateful to the companies and individuals who enabled the amazing vaccines that made this day possible and have immense gratitude to the frontline workers who got us through. We cannot wait to host everyone at our next game on July 11…it will truly be a celebration.”
The announcement came after Gov. Kate Brown’s Reopening Oregon Celebration at Providence Park, where she lifted all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.
Mask will not be required but are recommended in restrooms or indoor places for the comfort of others. Masks are recommended for those who are unvaccinated.
The use of cashless transactions using Apple Pay or Google Play for mobile ordering food, beverages, purchasing merchandise will remain in place. Along with digital ticketing, a clear bag policy and enhanced sanitation protocols.
The first full capacity match with no vaccine checks will be on July 11 when the Thorns FC takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC, followed by the Timbers vs. FC Dallas game on July 17.
