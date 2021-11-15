PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place at Providence Park this Thursday.

The walk-in clinic, which is for children ages 5 to 11 years old, is in partnership with Providence Health & Services, the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC. The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Your questions answered: COVID-19 vaccine for younger children PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Now that kids ages five to 11 can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, FOX 12's Sarah Hurwitz looked into the appointment …

Officials are asking those attending the clinic to enter Providence Park through Gate F on Southwest 20th and Southwest Morrison Street.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while supply lasts. Providence said kids will receive an "age-appropriate dose that is one-third of the adult dose while containing the same active ingredients."

In addition to the Providence Park vaccination clinic, other vaccine sites can be found in Oregon at getvaccinated.oregon.gov and in Washington at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.