PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced on Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend home matches starting April 9. This follows the announcement by the Oregon Health Authority to allow 25% capacity at outdoor live sporting events.
The Timbers will host fans on April 13, when the club plays C.D. Marathón in a Round of 16 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match. The Thorns FC match on April 9 will be the first live professional sporting event in Oregon with fans since March 10, 2020.
The maximum capacity for matches under the current plan is 25% of the stadium’s official capacity of 25,218.
Tickets for the first two Thorns FC matches will go on sale March 25 to annual members, and an on-sale date for the first two Timbers matches will be announced in the coming weeks. Annual members will have the first opportunity to use account credit to purchase tickets to the socially distanced seating arrangements.
A complete set of health and safety protocols for events at Providence Park will be available at Timbers.com and ThornsFC.com later on Wednesday. Safety measures in place include cashless transactions, mandatory mask wearing, completely digital ticketing, a clear bag policy, online ordering for food, beverage and merchandise, expanded sanitation protocols and spaced pod seating.
While some fans will be allowed back inside Providence Park, the home of the Trail Blazers will remain without fans for the time being.
The President of the Trail Blazers, Chris McGowan, issued this statement on fans possibly returning to the Moda Center in the near future:
"We have submitted our limited capacity plan to public health and government officials and are waiting for their approval of indoor facilities. Our plan is comprehensive and we are confident we can host limited numbers of fans safely in Moda Center and the VMC. We are optimistic that this approval will come soon."
The Hillsboro Hops also announced on Wednesday that the team have been approved to welcome fans back to home games at 25% capacity. That means 1,375 people will be allowed to attend. The Hops begin the 2021 season on May 4 at Ron Tonkin Field.
