Timbers to compete in 2020 Leagues Cup, will host game in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers will compete in the 2020 Leagues Cup and get to host a game in the Rose City.
The League Cup is an annual tournament featuring eight teams from Major League Soccer and eight teams from Liga MX in Mexico. This is the first year Portland will be competing in the tournament.
The Timbers were picked after finishing as one of the top teams in the Western Conference in 2019. Also this year, all MLS teams will host the Liga teams, meaning Portland will host at least one game in the tournament. If they win, they could host more.
Coach Gio says this is a big honor for the Timbers and the league. He says it shows they are expanding their reach as a team by taking on more competition.
“We always want to participate, as I said, in these type of tournaments, especially when it’s international, that way you have to play good Mexican teams, and we're excited to be part of it, and we're going to take it very seriously, and we're going to try to go as far as we can,” Gio said.
The MLS teams, including the Timbers, have already been selected. The Liga teams will be picked in May, with the first games expected to start soon after.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held in August with the championship in September.
