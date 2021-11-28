PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers will host the Western Conference final against Real Salt Lake.
The league announced on Sunday the teams will battle it out on December 4 at 3:30 p.m on FS1.
The Timbers advanced to the final after beating the Colorado Rapids (No. 1 seed) on November 25. It marks the teams fourth appearance in a conference final.
Saturday’s match is Portland’s fourth meeting with Real Salt Lake after sweeping the season series with three wins, two of them at Providence Park.
In those three matches the Timbers outscored Real Salt Lake 12-4 making it the most goals against any team in the league this season.
The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the fourth time in league history.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
For more information visit https://www.timbers.com/tickets/.